2 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar's tally now 97

Noida: Two more positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Noida on Sunday, taking the tally in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar to 97 so far, officials said.

The new cases, including a minor, were detected from Sector 8 and Kendriya Vihar in Sector 82 areas of the city, they said.

So far, 38 of the 97 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals, the district administration said in a statement.

The recovery rate of the patients in the district adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh is nearly 40 per cent, according to the statistics available.

"So far, 30 places in the district, including residential societies and sectors, have been identified as coronavirus hotspots and completely sealed," the administration said.

Any place where more than one COVID-19 positive case surfaces is identified as a hotspot, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the administration has ordered temporary sealing of Kendriya Vihar in Sector 82 and Sector 8 till May 3 in compliance with the protocols in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus, they said.

During the period, entry into or exit out of the sealed areas will remain banned except only in emergency cases for which residents can inform Health Department's control room on 8076623612 or 6396776904 or contact the chief medical officer, Deputy Collector Rajeev Rai said in an order.