Jammu and Kashmir

2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (April 22). Sources told Zee Media that two terrorists are still hiding in the area and operation is on to either kill or arrest them.

The encounter started on Tuesday night  in Melhora area of Zainapora village after terrorists opened fire on a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, 55 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

(This is a developing story. More details will be added).

 

