3-day IAF Commanders’ Conference to begin on July 22 amid border row with China

Amid the ongoing border tensions with China, the three-day long Air Force Commanders’ Conference is scheduled to begin at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan) in New Delhi on Wednesday (July 22).



The theme of the conference is "Indian Air Force in the Next Decade". Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would inaugurate the conference, which will also be attended by

Defence Secretary and Secretary Defence Production. Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, will chair the Air Force Commanders’ Conference.

According to IAF, furing the three day conference the commanders would take stock of the current operational scenario and deployments. The commanders will also discuss action for operational capability enhancement of the IAF in the next decade.

Sources said that one of the main agenda points during the conference would be about the situation on the borders with China and the forward deployments done by the force in the Eastern Ladakh and northern borders.

It is expected that the IAF top brass would also hold discussions over the rapid deployment and operationalisation of the Rafale aircraft arriving from France by July-end. Sources claimed that the top commanders of the IAF are scheduled to conduct a comprehensive review of the country's air defense system during the conference and will also discuss the possible deployment of the first fleet of Rafael fighter jets in the Ladakh region in view of the border dispute with China.

It is to be noted that ythe IAF has deployed almost all its front-line combat aircraft like Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar, Mirage 2000 at key frontier IAF bases in East Ladakh and locations along the LAC. The IAF has also deployed Apache attack helicopters and Chinook helicopters to transport troops to various advance locations.