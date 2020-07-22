हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
india china border dispute

3-day IAF Commanders’ Conference to begin on July 22 amid border row with China

Amid the ongoing border tensions with China, the three-day long Air Force Commanders’ Conference is scheduled to begin at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan) in New Delhi on Wednesday (July 22).

3-day IAF Commanders’ Conference to begin on July 22 amid border row with China

Amid the ongoing border tensions with China, the three-day long Air Force Commanders’ Conference is scheduled to begin at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan) in New Delhi on Wednesday (July 22).
 
The theme of the conference is "Indian Air Force in the Next Decade". Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would inaugurate the conference, which will also be attended by 
Defence Secretary and Secretary Defence Production. Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, will chair the  Air Force Commanders’ Conference.

According to IAF, furing the three day conference the commanders would take stock of the current operational scenario and deployments. The commanders will also discuss action for operational capability enhancement of the IAF in the next decade.

Sources said that one of the main agenda points during the conference would be about the situation on the borders with China and the forward deployments done by the force in the Eastern Ladakh and northern borders.

It is expected that the IAF top brass would also hold discussions over the rapid deployment and operationalisation of the Rafale aircraft arriving from France by July-end. Sources claimed that the top commanders of the IAF are scheduled to conduct a comprehensive review of the country's air defense system during the conference and will also discuss the possible deployment of the first fleet of Rafael fighter jets in the Ladakh region in view of the border dispute with China. 

It is to be noted that ythe IAF has deployed almost all its front-line combat aircraft like Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar, Mirage 2000 at key frontier IAF bases in East Ladakh and locations along the LAC. The IAF has also deployed Apache attack helicopters and Chinook helicopters to transport troops to various advance locations.

Tags:
india china border disputeIAFIAF commanders conference
Next
Story

MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 to be declared soon, check mahresult.nic.in
  • 11,92,915Confirmed
  • 28,732Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M58S

News 20: Watch top 20 news stories of the day