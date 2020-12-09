हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

3 terrorists, one civilian killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Three terrorists and one civilian were killed in an encounter on Wednesday (December 9) morning at Tiken area of Pulwama district in South Kashmir.

3 terrorists, one civilian killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Pulwama

Kashmir: Three terrorists and one civilian were killed in an encounter on Wednesday (December 9) morning at Tiken area of Pulwama district in South Kashmir.

A joint team of Kashmir Police, Army’s 55 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area. A large cache of arms and ammunition too was recovered from them. 

A police officer said that as the team cordoned the suspected house, the terrorists opened fire at the security personnel and an encounter ensued. 

The police had received credible inputs that two to three terrorists were hiding in the area.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir DGP had said that after a exchange of fire for about five houses, two terrorists were neutralised.  “On a specific police input operation is on at Ticken Pulwahma since early morning today. Three unidentified terrorists neutralised so far,” he had said. 

The civilian had reportedly been injured during the encounter and has been shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. 

Mobile Internet service has been suspended in Pulwama.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirEncounterPulwama
