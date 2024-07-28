New Delhi: The Delhi Police have filed a criminal case and asserted to uncover the truth behind the tragic incident in which three UPSC aspirants students lost their lives due to flooding in the basement of a coaching institute in Rajendra Nagar, New Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Central, M Harshavardhan informed that they have registered a criminal case and forensic teams are underway to collect evidence.

"We are committed to the fact that we should have a proper investigation. We are committed to registering a strong case and finding out the truth. Two people have been detained so far," Harshavardhan said, ANI reported.

He further added that one final round of search operations is still pending, and the operation is moving towards a conclusion.

"The NDRF has recovered three bodies till now. These have been sent for further legal action. The water is being pumped out continuously. One final round of search operations is pending. The operation is moving towards a conclusion. Some trapped students have been rescued and three of them have been sent to the hospital. Other than the three dead bodies, 13 to 14 others were rescued and they are fine," DCP Harshavardhan said.

DCP urged all the students not to carry out protests as it would hamper the rescue services.

#WATCH | Old Rajender Nagar incident | Delhi: A group of students staged a protest against the MCD outside the place where the basement of a coaching class was filled with water claiming the lives of three students pic.twitter.com/Siyk5C2nDP — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2024



BJP Slams AAP Government

Following the incident, Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva slammed the AAP-led Delhi government and said that the corruption in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi should be inquired.

"There should be an inquiry into the corruption of Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi and their government. Delhi Municipal Corporation's corruption should be inquired. There should be an inquiry as to why the drainage was not cleaned. Will they order an inquiry into this?" he said.

Delhi Minister Atishi Askes To Initiate Inquiry

She shared a post on the microblogging site X and said that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered to investigate how this incident happened.

"A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to investigate how this incident happened. Whoever is responsible for this incident will not be spared," the post read.

3 Students Drown In Flooded Basements

In a horrific incident, three UPSC aspirants students died after the basement of a coaching institute in the Old Rajendra Nagar area was flooded following heavy rains on Saturday.