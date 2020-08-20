30 injured as bus carrying 45 passengers overturns on Agra-Lucknow expressway

At least 30 people got injured after a bus carrying 45 passengers overturned on the Agra-Lucknow expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday (August 20) morning. However, no casualty has been reported so far in this accident.

Talking to ANI, SSP Etawah Akash Tomar said that the bus was going from Delhi to Bihar's Madhubani when it overturned on the expressway. The SSP added that it is likely that the bus lost balance and overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

The injured passengers were admitted to the PGI Saifai hospital in Etawah. Sources said that 14 passengers were discharged from the hospital after being given first aid, while 16 are still undergoing treatment in the PGI.

Police are probing the reason behind the accident.