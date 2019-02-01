हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

4 dead, 1 injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh

The inured was rushed to hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical.

4 dead, 1 injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh

Banda: Four people were dead and one person was injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory here, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday evening.

The factory was being run out of the residence of a Nafis Khan in Bisanda area. The explosion caused his two-storey house to collapse, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lal Bharat Kumar Pal said.
The deceased were identified as Shahrukh (19), Salman (16), Nafis (35) and Ramvhadra (15). All four were killed on the spot, he said.

The inured was rushed to hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical, the ASP said. He said a probe is underway to ascertain whether the factory had a license.

Uttar Pradesh
