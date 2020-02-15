4 students charred to death as school bus catches fire in Punjab's Sangrur

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, at least four students were charred to death after their school bus caught fire in Punjab's Sangrur on Saturday (February 15) afternoon. The other eight students were rescued by locals who were working at a nearby field and rushed to the site after they noticed the blaze in the car.

All the four minors who died in the incident are said to be 4-5 years old. The incident took place in Longowal town, some 20 km from district headquarters Sangrur.

Meanwhile, the of the bus managed to escape after the accident. The van belonged to Simran Public School in Longowal. The children were returning home from the school when the van caught fire.

Expressing his grief on the incident, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said, "Very sad to learn of the news from Sangrur, where we lost 4 children because their school van caught fire. Injured have been rushed to the hospital. DC and SSP Sangrur are on the spot and I have ordered a magisterial enquiry. Guilty will be strictly punished."

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said that a police team has been sent to the accident spot.

The cause of the fire in the school bus has not been ascertained.