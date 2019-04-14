5-year-old trapped in a 110-feet borewell in Mathura rescued successfully

MATHURA: A 5-year-old boy, who was trapped in a borewell at about 100-foot deep at a village in Mathura's Shergarh has been rescued successfully, ANI reported.

Anil Kumar Singh, Assistant Commander NDRF, told ANI that the rescuers took around 2 hours to bring out the child alive from the borewell. He added that the army also helped the NDRF team in the rescue operations.

CMO Mathura Sher Singh said that the child is perfectly fine and is completely out of danger. He added that some necessary medicines have been given to him as a precautionary measure. According to Sher Singh, the boy was admitted in a hospital on Saturday night and will be released on Monday.

The 5-year-old was trying to pluck fruits from a tree when he fell into a nearby borewell.

The local administration officials rushed to the spot immediately after hearing the news of the incident. After reaching the spot, the officials started the rescue operation to save the child.

Doctors were called in to provide oxygen supply to the trapped child. "After receiving the information around 3.30 PM, we rushed a team to the spot to take stock of the situation. A team of doctors also arrived soon and they are providing oxygen to the child struck in borewell,'' a local official told PTI.

Ram Dutt, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Chhata, said, ''An NDRF team has left from Ghaziabad and rescue operation is being handled by the local authorities."