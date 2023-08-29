50 Ambulances To Be Deployed Outside G20 Summit Venues, Hotels, Airports For Emergency Response In Delhi

New Delhi: In view of the upcoming G20 Summit in Delhi, officials have announced the deployment of 50 ambulances, each staffed with medical professionals, strategically positioned at hotels, airports, and the main G20 Summit venue, Bharat Mandapam. These measures aim to ensure rapid and efficient medical assistance in case of any unforeseen medical emergencies, as reported by official sources on Monday.

The robust medical setup also extends to hospitals like RML (Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital) and AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), which will be on standby to address any potential contingencies. Alongside these medical facilities, the presence of 50 ambulances will be prominent near hotels, the airport, and the G20 Summit venue itself. This comprehensive medical arrangement underscores the importance of prioritizing the well-being of delegates and attendees.

A dedicated team of medical professionals will be available around the clock to cater to any medical needs that might arise during the G20 Summit. The preparation and execution of these medical measures will be reviewed by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, further emphasizing the significance attached to ensuring the safety and medical readiness of all participants.

Beautification Of Delhi Roads

In addition to the medical readiness initiatives, Delhi is also gearing up to host the G20 Summit with a flourish of natural beauty. Approximately 6.75 lakh pots of flowering plants and foliage are set to embellish designated roads and venues across the city. Raj Niwas officials revealed that major locations including Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, and many more, will be adorned with these potted plants to create a visually appealing environment for the summit.

The beautification process was initiated after a preparatory meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena. This effort saw multiple departments and agencies collaborating to procure and place these potted plants along various corridors. While the forest department, Delhi Parks and Garden Society, PWD (Public Works Department), DDA (Delhi Development Authority), and MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) have each played a role in this initiative, the LG himself has been actively monitoring and inspecting the progress.

Already, over 4.05 lakh potted foliage have been positioned along 61 roads, with the remaining flowering plants set to be arranged in the first week of September. This meticulous planning aims to ensure that the city is awash with vibrant blooms throughout the duration of the G20 Summit, creating an inviting atmosphere for delegates and visitors.

G20 Summit In Delhi

The G20 Summit, scheduled for September 9 and 10, will convene in Delhi, with India holding the G20 Presidency since December 1 of the previous year. The G20, established in 1999, initially as a forum for Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, has evolved into the "premier forum for international economic cooperation," involving Heads of State or Government. Representing a significant portion of the global economy and population, the G20 continues to foster discussions on critical global economic and financial issues.