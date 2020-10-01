58 CRPF jawan died of COVID-19 so far

A total of 58 CRPF jawan died of the coronavirus COVID-19 infection till Wednesday. A total of 82 new COVID-19 positive cases, 234 discharges, and a death were reported from various units on Wednesday.

They have been kept in isolation centres for treatment. Currently, 1,598 cases are active and so far, 9416 people have recovered taking the total cases to 11,072.

At least 28 people, including 23 security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the northeastern state's tally to 1,986, news agency PTI reported quoting a health department official said on Wednesday.

Of the fresh cases, 14 were reported from Aizawl, 11 from Serchhip, two from Lunglei and one from Champhai districts, he said. "Fifteen Border Security Force (BSF) jawans, seven Assam Rifles personnel and an employee of the Assam Regiment of the Indian Army are among the new patients," he said.

Twenty-five of the 28 fresh patients have recently returned to the state from different parts of the country, and three were detected during contact tracing, he said, adding that all are asymptomatic. "At least 410 BSF jawans, 206 Assam Rifles personnel, 18 Central Reserve Police Force employees and 21 Indian Army staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram so far," he said.

Thirty-two National Disaster Response Force personnel and 36 Border Road Organisation (BRO) employees have contracted the disease in the state, the health department official said. Mizoram now has 410 active cases, while 1,576 people have so far recovered from the disease.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients is currently at 79.36 per cent. "Of the 410 active cases, 203 are from armed forces. Seven Indian Army personnel, 15 CRPF jawans, 53 Assam Rifles employees and 128 BSF staffers are among active patients," the health department official said.

The state government has arranged separate quarantine and treatment facilities for security personnel who have been diagnosed with the disease. A total of 76,976 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in the state so far, he added.