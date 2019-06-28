5G, trade, defence and Iran dominate PM Narendra Modi's bilateral meet with US President Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday held bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump, discussing a host of global issues including Iran, 5G communications networks, trade and defence ahead. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the G20 Summit at Japan's Osaka, scheduled to kick off later on Friday.

The leaders met shortly after the Japan-America-India (JAI) trilateral meeting during which PM Modi highlighted "the importance India attaches to" the grouping.

The two leaders exchanged perspectives how “to reduce America’s trade deficit, enhance defense cooperation, and safeguard peace and stability throughout the Indian Ocean and Pacific region,” the White House shared in a tweet.

Later, briefing the media, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said, “There was a discussion on trade. The PM did mentioned that we had taken some action after GSP was revoked and see how can we resolve this issue. Trump welcomed this. It was a very productive discussion. On trade negotiations has not been done on the level of leaders.”

"On 5G, the main issue was to bring in focus on how we can work on leverage. Trump welcomed this and said that US has the capability and said that US and India can work together," he added.

On S-400 Triumph, Gokhale said, "The S 400 issue was not discussed. This is a relationship which is deep and broad."

This was PM Modi's first meeting with the US President after the BJP's landslide win in Lok Sabha election. Congratulating on his victory, Trump said, “You (PM Modi) deserve it (victory in Lok Sabha election). You've done a great job in pulling together. I remember when you first took over, there were many factions and they were fighting with each other and now they get along. It's a fantastic tribute to you and your abilities."

"We have become great friends and our countries have never been closer. I can say that with surety. We'll work together in many ways including military, we'll be discussing trade today," Donald Trump added.

"I am very greatful that you congratulated me on my victory. We are three countries and JAI means Victory. We are committed to our democracy," PM Modi told Trump.

The Prime Minister's Office later tweeted, “PM @narendramodi and @POTUS held talks on the sidelines of the #G20 Summit in Osaka. Both leaders discussed various bilateral and global issues. @realDonaldTrump”

Later, speaking at the informal BRICS leaders' meeting on the sidelines of G20 Summit, PM Modi said that there is a need to stop all the mediums of support to terrorism and racism. “Terrorism is the biggest threat to mankind. Not only does it takes the lives of innocent people, it also affects economic development and communal harmony. We have to stop all mediums of support to terrorism and racism,” he said.