close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Road accident

6 dead, 5 injured in car collision in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

The accident happened late on Monday night. A woman and a four-year-old child were also killed in the fatal accident.

6 dead, 5 injured in car collision in Madhya Pradesh&#039;s Indore
Representational image

New Delhi: At least six people, including a woman and a four-year-old child, were killed and five others were critically injured after two cars collided with each other in Tejaji Nagar area in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, news agency ANI reported. 

An Army officer was also killed in the fatal accident which took place late on Monday night.

Meanwhile, another road accident was reported from Orcha town of Madhya Pradesh on Monday after a car carrying five people fell into a river while trying to avoid collision with an autorickshaw coming from the opposite side. 

The occupants of the car were later rescued by the people present at the accident site and were rushed to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. 

Live TV

The autorickshaw driver, however, fled the spot after the accident. 

(With ANI inputs)

Tags:
Road accidentaccidentIndore road accident
Next
Story

'Why was Rahul Gandhi not allowed to visit J&K,' asks Mehbooba Mufti ahead of EU delegation's Kashmir tour

Must Watch

PT11M59S

Morning Breaking: Watch top news stories of the day, 29th October 2019