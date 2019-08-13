7 dead, 5 injured as speeding truck turns turtle near Badaun in Uttar Pradesh

At least seven people died while several others were feared trapped after a speeding truck turned turtle near Badaun in Uttar Pradesh in the wee hours of Tuesday. Five others suffered injuries during the incident and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The speeding truck, loaded with wheat sacks, was coming from Badaun when the incident occurred at a crossing. While making a turn, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it toppled over a small tea shop. Some people, including kanwariyas, were standing at the shop and got trapped under the truck.

Eyewitnesses said that the driver of the truck was at fault as he was driving the vehicle at a very high speed.

Soon after the information came in, officials of the district administration rushed to the site of the accident as well as the hospital where the injured were undergoing treatment.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rajeev Kumar Singh also reached the hospital and met people who suffered injuries in the accident. He said that on behalf of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the family of the deceased would be given a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each while the injured would receive free treatment.