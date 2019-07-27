close

Naxals

7 Naxals killed by Chhattisgarh police in Bastar district

The incident took place in Tiriya area of the district. Several arms and ammunition were recovered from the Naxals, including one INSAS Rifle, four 303 Rifle and other weapons.

Representational Image

A total of seven Naxals were killed on Saturday by the Chhattisgarh police in Bastar district. A joint operation was launched by the Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard of Chhattisgarh police.

The incident took place in Tiriya area of the district. Several arms and ammunition were recovered from the Naxals, including one INSAS Rifle, four 303 Rifle and other weapons.

In a separate incident in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, six Naxals, carrying a total reward of Rs 3,250,000 Lakh on their head, surrendered before Gadchiroli police. It was a big success for the Gadchiroli police ahead of the Naxal Martyrs' Week. The six people included two women and four men.

