71st Republic Day: Google celebrates with special doodle

New Delhi: Search giant Google on Sunday dedicated a special doodle to mark India`s 71st Republic Day, which captured the country`s architectural and cultural legacy, as well as its rich bio-diversity.

Describing the doodle in a blog post, Google said: "On the 71st Republic Day of India, today`s Doodle, illustrated by Singapore-based guest artist Meroo Seth, highlights the rich cultural heritage that permeates and unites the diverse Asian subcontinent -- from its world-famous landmarks like the Taj Mahal and India Gate to the wide array of fauna such as its national bird (the peacock) to classical arts, textiles, and dances -- all coming together to find harmony amongst their differences."

On this day in 1950, India solidified its sovereignty by putting into effect the Constitution of India, that took nearly three years of careful deliberation to finalise.

The first Republic Day was commemorated with a grand parade at the Rajpath, a tradition that continues.

Republic Day marks the completion of India`s transition from the British Raj to an independent republic. It also represents the anniversary of the declaration of Purna Swaraj, which translates to "complete freedom" that the Indian National Congress resolved to achieve in 1929.

Festivities embody the essence of diversity found in one of the world`s most populous nations, celebrated over a three-day period with cultural events displaying national pride.