8 children killed as school van falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

In a tragic incident, at least eight children lost their lives after a school van they were travelling in fell into deep gorge near Kangsali Village of Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

According to reports, a total of 18 children were present in the van when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it skidded off the road and fell into the gorge.

A team of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) reached the spot and conducted rescue operations.

Inspector General of Police (Garhwal) Ajay Rautela confirmed the death of a total of eight students in the incident. Meanwhile, those injured in the accident were rushed to a nearby hospital.

More details into the incident are awaited.