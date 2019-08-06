close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttarakhand

8 children killed as school van falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

In a tragic incident, at least eight children lost their lives after a school van they were travelling in fell into deep gorge near Kangsali Village of Dehradun in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. 

8 children killed as school van falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
Representational Image

In a tragic incident, at least eight children lost their lives after a school van they were travelling in fell into deep gorge near Kangsali Village of Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. 

According to reports, a total of 18 children were present in the van when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it skidded off the road and fell into the gorge. 

A team of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) reached the spot and conducted rescue operations. 

Inspector General of Police (Garhwal) Ajay Rautela confirmed the death of a total of eight students in the incident. Meanwhile, those injured in the accident were rushed to a nearby hospital. 

More details into the incident are awaited. 

 

Tags:
UttarakhandAjay RautelaDehradunCar accident
Next
Story

Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR

Must Watch

PT11M2S

A new morning in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, 35A