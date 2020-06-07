80-year-old MP man tied to hospital bed over non-payment of dues; CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes note

Shajapur: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, an elderly man was found tied to a bed at a hospital in Shajapur over non-payment of the hospital bill, prompting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to assure justice to the victim and his family.

Taking note of the incident, CM Chouhan assured strict action on the matter and said the culprits will not be spared.

Laxmi Narayan, aged 80, had travelled from Rajgarh district, 38 kilometres away from Shajapur area for medical treatment for his stomach ailment. During the treatment, the family had paid Rs 6,000, followed by another Rs 5,000. However, at the time of discharge, the hospital asked the kin to pay Rs 11,270 more.

Narayan's family, however, failed to bring the remaining amount and urged the hospital administration to discharge him. Instead, the hospital administration tied the elderly man to a bed and refused to discharge him, demanding to settle down the final bill.

After the appalling incident was brought to the administration's notice, they assured that necessary steps would be taken at the earliest.

"We have sent a team of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and a doctor, to the hospital to investigate the matter. This should not have happened and we will ensure that appropriate action is taken against the hospital," District Collector Dinesh Jain told ANI.

Jain condoned the hospital's behaviour and assured that corrective measures will be taken so that no such incident is repeated.