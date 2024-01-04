New Delhi: China's Global Times has lauded India's evolving global stature under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Zhang Jiadong, Director of the Center for South Asian Studies at Fudan University, Shanghai, notes India's substantial advancements in economic growth, social governance, and foreign policy over the past four years. The Global Times recognizes India's strategic confidence, attributing it to the nation's proactive efforts in shaping a compelling "Bharat narrative." The article emphasizes India's departure from traditional Western-centric democratic ideals, now spotlighting the distinctive "Indian feature" of democratic politics.

"In the political and cultural spheres, India has moved from emphasizing its democratic consensus with the West to highlighting the 'Indian feature' of democratic politics." This shift signifies India's ambition to break free from its historical colonial legacy and emerge as a global influencer both politically and culturally.

India's Economic Resilience And Trade Reorientation

India's economic resilience is spotlighted, particularly its robust growth and urban governance improvements. Zhang notes a pivotal change in India's approach to trade discussions with China, shifting focus from China's measures to reduce trade imbalances to India's burgeoning export potential. "For example, when discussing the trade imbalance between China and India, Indian representatives earlier used to primarily focus on China's measures to reduce the trade imbalance. But now they are placing more emphasis on India's export potential."

Foreign Policy Triumphs Under PM Modi

The article applauds Modi's foreign policy strategy, commending India's multi-alignment approach. India's adept management of global relationships, including strengthened ties with the US, Japan, and Russia, is highlighted. Notably, India's nuanced stance in the Russia-Ukraine conflict underscores its evolving great power strategy. "Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed power, he has advocated for a multi-alignment strategy, promoting India's relations with the US, Japan, Russia and other countries and regional organisations," the Global Times article stated

A Rapid Shift Towards Multipolarity

Since PM Modi assumed office, India has strategically aligned itself with key global players, transitioning from multi-balancing to multi-alignment. The article underscores the unprecedented speed of India's transformation towards becoming a pole in the multipolar world, a feat rarely witnessed in international relations history. "India has always considered itself a world power. However, it has only been less than 10 years since India shifted from multi-balancing to multi-alignment, and now it is rapidly transforming toward a strategy of becoming a pole in the multipolar world. The speed of such changes is rarely seen in the history of international relations."

India: A New Geopolitical Force

In conclusion, Zhang asserts that a transformed, stronger, and more assertive India has emerged as a significant geopolitical factor demanding consideration from nations worldwide. As India takes centre stage on the global platform, its strategic achievements reverberate across diplomatic, economic, and cultural spheres, marking a major milestone in the nation's trajectory.