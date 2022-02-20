'Aantankiyo Ka Abbujaan....': Anurag Thakur attacks SP over 2008 Ahmedabad blast connection

Lucknow: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday (February 20) slammed the Samajwadi Party saying that all criminals, goons and rioters have links with the party. His latest attack on the party comes a day after he had questioned its chief Akhilesh Yadav on the alleged involvement of his party`s leader in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case.

"All criminals, goons and rioters have their links to the Samajwadi Party," said Thakur to ANI. He called out chief Yadav for his silence on the alleged connection of his party`s leader with 2008 Ahmedabad blasts, saying that `Aantankiyo ka abbujaan, Samajvadiyo ka bhaijaan, isliye band hai zubaan` (father of terrorists, brother of socialists, that is why tongue is silent).

A special court in Gujarat on Friday pronounced the death sentence to 38 out of 49 convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case. The terror attack had led to the death of 56 people who were killed at various places in the city due to the bomb blasts and over 200 people were also injured.

The Islamic terror group, Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami, had claimed responsibility for the attacks.Notably, in a press conference on Saturday, Thakur claimed that the Samajwadi Party (SP) has links with the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blast case and also gives protection to terrorists.Thakur has asked the Samajwadi Party chief to respond to his allegations.

"I would like to tell you that Ahmedabad`s serial blast is linked to the Samajwadi Party and the 49 people who have been convicted, one of the masterminds is Mohammed Saif, the son of Shahbaad Ahmed who is a Samajwadi Party leader. Who is this Samajwadi Party leader? Why is Akhilesh Ji quiet on this?" Thakur said.

Meanwhile, the third phase of elections is ongoing in Uttar Pradesh. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.



