AAP accuses BJP of withholding salaries of MCD employees in festive season

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday accused BJP-ruled MCD of withholding salaries of employees during the festive season.

AAP’s Vikas Goel, who is the Leader of Opposition in North Delhi Municipal Corporation, said that on one hand, the MCD is organising a Diwali Milan programme and on the other hand, it is strangling the happiness of the employees.

The party said that it has been proved time and again in the High Court that the Delhi government does not owe a single penny to the MCD. It demanded that the BJP-ruled MCD release the salaries of all the employees at the earliest.

Vikas Goyal said, “As you all know, the festive season is going on. Diwali is also approaching, which is considered to be the biggest festival for Hindus. It is very unfortunate that even during this time the employees of MCD are not getting their salary. Just yesterday DBC employees and teachers were striking as they did not get their salary. Today the sanitation workers are sitting on dharna.”

“Even more unfortunate is the situation that the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled MCD has said that they will not be able to pay salaries to the employees. If at all, then only the cleaning workers would get paid - that too next week. This means that Diwali for all employees is going to be celebrated in the dark. The rest will bring new clothes, diyas, sweets for their families. On the other hand, the employees of MCD, who have not received salary for 2-3 months, their Diwali will pass in the dark of sorrow,” he added.

He further said, “The BJP is blaming the Delhi government for its dark deeds. The raga which he used to sing earlier, is still engaged in the same raga that if the Delhi government will give funds, then they will pay salaries to the employees. Whereas it has been proved time and again in the Delhi High Court that the Delhi government does not owe a single penny of MCD. This clearly shows their lies and shamelessness. So all these allegations are made by these people only to mislead their employees and the people of Delhi.”

He added, “Ask their leaders and you will get some answers. Ask their mayor and you will get some other answer. Ask the Chairman of their standing committee, he says something else. Meaning these people prove their lies on their own because they do not even know the reality themselves. All their attention was focused on how to fill their pockets.”

Vikas Goel said, “The BJP sitting in the power of MCD is exploiting the employees for the last 15 years. Today I want to ask BJP State President Adesh Gupta ji, Mayors of all the three MCDs and all BJP leaders, by what moral authority you are sitting in the power of MCD for the last 15 years. You should be ashamed of your actions. If there is any morality left, then resign from MCD now.”

“How sad that while on one hand the Mayor of MCD is going to organise a Diwali Milan, on the other hand lakhs of employees of MCD are yearning to celebrate the festival. This clearly shows the insensitivity of the people of MCD. Those employees who are engaged in the service of Delhi day and night, who devoted their whole life in fulfilling the responsibilities of MCD, you are harassing, exploiting the same employees. Have some mercy on them, give them a chance to celebrate Diwali, give them a chance to keep your family happy. The Aam Aadmi Party demands that the BJP-ruled MCD release the salaries of all the employees at the earliest. Otherwise our protests will continue.” he said.

