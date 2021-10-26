AAP demands resignation of Goa CM Pramod Sawant over corruption charges

New Delhi: For the first time in the history of independent India, the extent of mis-governance has reached such a level where a blatant mockery of the public’s trust has been live streamed on television said AAP National Spokesperson and MLA Raghav Chadha talking about how Former Goa Governor Satyapal Malik has gone all guns blazing against Goa CM Pramod Sawant and exposed a series of longstanding corruption in the state.

Interestingly, both the people in question are BJP strongmen with close ties to the Prime Minister who has remained mum on the matter. The Aam Aadmi Party demands that the BJP’s Goa CM Pramod Sawant must be sacked immediately and an independent enquiry should be ordered against him.

Raghav Chadha said that when PM Modi was made aware of the incessant corruption in Goa, instead of sacking the CM he transferred the Governor. He added that PM Modi’s ‘Na Khaaunga, Na Khaane Dunga’ statement is hollow like all his ‘jumlas’ and gives a free pass for corruption to his chief ministers.

Chadha further said that when Goa CM Pramod Sawant should have been working to save lives during COVID, he was busy filling up his own coffers and amassing ill-gotten wealth.

The people of Goa will never tolerate corruption in the government and will not forgive the BJP. He stated that the only difference between BJP and Congress is that the Congress committed corruption in an unorganised manner and the BJP has given a streamlined structure to it.

Chadha reiterated that If PM Modi does not sack Pramod Sawant then it will be clear that the BJP’s Central Command is in connivance with the Goa Government’s exploitation, scam and corruption.

AAP Senior Leader Raghav Chadha declaring the topic to be of utmost importance said, “For the first time in the history of independent India, a renowned Governor, holding a constitutional position with an illustrious political career, has filed serious corruption allegations against a sitting Chief Minister belonging to the BJP.

Even during the corona crisis, this CM has repeatedly caused scams, reeking of corruption from head to toe. A BJP Government deployed and sitting Governor Satyapal Malik has exposed this serious matter and brought it to public notice.

Malik Sahab had been a Rajya Sabha member since 1980, became a Lok Sabha member in 1989; served as the Governor for Odisha, Bihar, Jammu, and Kashmir during the abrogation of article 370, Goa, and has since been appointed as the Governor of Meghalaya where he currently serves.

Speaking to a journalist, he has revealed some appalling news, saying that the BJP Government in Goa and the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant have indulged in corruption every step of the way.

He elaborated that during the COVID-19 crisis, Goa’s Government was busy with its blatant scams and corruptive activities when it should have been feeding their helpless stomachs, supplying oxygen to the dying. And this isn’t something any opposition party or group, AAP or Congress, is accusing them of, but a Governor appointed by the BJP itself.

The ex-Goa Governor said that he witnessed during his term, Pramod Sawant, the CM committed scams, that every branch of the Goa government is deeply infused with corruption.”

Throwing light on Satyapal Malik’s scandalous revelations, Raghav Chadha said, “I stand by my comments on the BJP Government’s mishandling of Covid in Goa. There was corruption in everything the Goa Government did. I was removed for my allegations of corruption against the Goa Government. I am a Lohiaite, I spent time with Charan Singh, I cannot tolerate corruption. It was done on the insistence of a company that paid money to the Government. I asked my people, including those from the Congress, to investigate. I probed the matter and I informed the Prime Minister about it. They asked the same people who are behind the plan about the allegation. They won’t accept, as they are in the wrong. There is an area near the airport where trucks used for mining pass. I asked the Government to stop them in lieu of Covid. And then it became a hotspot for Covid. Today, people are scared to speak the truth in the country.”

AAP Leader Raghav Chadha commenting on Satyapal Malik’s statement, said, “So when the Governor approached the Prime Minister Modi with serious corruption allegations, they chose to remove the one exposing corruption instead of the corrupt CM. This is the same Prime Minister Modi who said ‘_Na Khaaunga, Na Khaane Dunga._’ But ‘_Yeh toh khila bhi rahe hai, khaane de bhi rahe hain_’ (Will neither commit corruption, nor let anyone do it.But here he is found enabling corruption and turning a blind eye.)"

"This is the very government that would say ‘Bahut Hua Bhrashtachar. Abki baar Modi Sarkar’. They are giving a free pass to their chief ministers to mint as much money as they like, to loot as they please. The people of Goa will not tolerate this blatant corruption at the hands of Pramod Sawant and his government," said Chadha.

"This is not a political allegation. It is not being alleged by any political opposition, but a governor of the same state appointed by the BJP itself - having witnessed and investigated Goa Government’s corruption first hand during his own term. The BJP led Goa Government is in fact not working in the interests of the people but with the motive to fill their own party treasuries," he added.

He further said, “I have never in the history of independent India or in my brief political career witnessed a governor, holding an important constitutional position, expose a chief minister’s scandal as major as this. This is a crucial development in the political trajectory of India. We should take proper cognizance of this matter."

"The Aam Aadmi Party puts forth two important demands today: First, we demand that Pramod Sawant immediately resign. He has no right to remain in a position of power after the recent revelations. Second, we demand a judicial probe to look into the scandal," Chadha added.

"It cannot be carried out by the Goa Government or any Central Government agency for they are biased and under the control of the BJP. An independent judicial probe is necessary in the corruption of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the Goa Government,” he added.

The AAP Senior Leader continued, "It is noteworthy that the UPA Government and the CMs of the Congress left no advent to mint money and fill their pockets. But it is the BJP that is streamlining the process of committing corruption. They organised the entire setup, gave it a structure and are managing it more efficiently than their governments."

"This is the only difference between the Congress and BJP, the former committed corruption in a very unsophisticated manner, the BJP has given a shape to it. We don’t just seek the resignation of Goa CM Pramod Sawant at this juncture, but we demand the man who said ‘_Na khaunga, na khaane dunga_’, ‘Bahut Hua Bhrashtachar. Abki baar Modi Sarkar’, our Prime Minister to come forward and speak to the people on this matter and give a clarification," said Chadha.

"We must not forget that these allegations have not been made by an opposition leader, it is one of the senior most leaders the BJP had, a governor with an illustrious portfolio and one of the PM’s most trusted men who said this. If the PM doesn’t act on the allegations of his own Governor then it will be evident that the BJP Government at the Centre has been conniving with the BJP Government in Goa. It will imply that the money minted in Goa reaches all the way to the top of the ladder. On behalf of the people of Goa, AAP demands that Goa CM Pramod Sawant be sacked immediately. This man doesn’t deserve to stay in power any longer. He has lost all rights to his seat,” Chadha further added.

