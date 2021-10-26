हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ministry of External Affairs

Long-term visas, OCI cards of those indulging in anti-India activities revoked

Highly-placed sources while confirming the development told Zee Media that the Indian diplomatic missions have been keeping close tabs on anti-India activities of some overseas Indians.

Long-term visas, OCI cards of those indulging in anti-India activities revoked
Representational Image

New Delhi: India has revoked long-term visas of some of the Indian-origin foreign nationals and also cancelled OCI cards of those who were allegedly involved anti-India activities.

Highly-placed sources while confirming the development told Zee Media that the Indian diplomatic missions have been keeping close tabs on anti-India activities of some overseas Indians.

Some of the members of the Indian diaspora reportedly registered their resentment against India over the three contentious farms laws.

Sources confirmed that the diplomatic missions are keeping an eye on Indian-origin students who get involved in abusive protests outside the embassies and high commissions situated in various foreign countries.

It is pertinent to mention that a few dozen such individuals were already blacklisted by India for indulging in anti-India activities.

Sources confirmed that in the event such people travel to India, they will be expatriated from the airport. 

Ministry of External AffairsIndian diasporaanti-India activitiesOCI cardholders
