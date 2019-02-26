हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AAP government

AAP govt presents Rs 60,000 cr budget for 2019-20

A 53,000 crore Budget was presented last year.

AAP govt presents Rs 60,000 cr budget for 2019-20

New Delhi: The AAP government Tuesday presented a Rs 60,000 crore budget for 2019-20 in the Assembly and said it is "two times more" than the one presented in 2014-15.

Presenting the budget, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the budget has been dedicated to soldiers martyred in the Pulwama attack.

The Delhi Assembly session began with a standing ovation to the the Indian Air Force for carrying out pre-dawn air strikes on terror camps inside Pakistani territory

"The budget estimates for 2019-20 are pegged at Rs 60,000 crore which is two times more than the budget presented in 2014-15," Sisodia said.

A 53,000 crore Budget was presented last year.

Tags:
AAP governmentDelhi budget 2019-20Manish SisodiaDelhi budget 2019
Next
Story

India strikes Jaish-e-Mohammed's training camp: Complete text of Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale's statement

Must Watch

PT1M6S

Morning Breaking: SC to hear review petition on Rafale deal today

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close