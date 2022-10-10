NewsIndia
AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia calls PM Modi a 'neech aadmi'; BJP hits back

In the undated clip, AAP Gujarat unit chief Gopal Italia can be heard slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for holding a roadshow in Gujarat. 

Oct 10, 2022

New Delhi: A video of AAP Gujarat unit chief Gopal Italia is doing rounds on social media platforms in which he is heard calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "neech aadmi" (a lowly person).

In the undated clip, he can be heard saying, "Elections are going on. Has any PM in the past taken out a roadshow and put up an act before casting his or her vote? The 'neech' person is doing a roadshow here and showing how he can take the whole country for a ride".

It has been reported that the video is from 2019 and was made during the run-up to the general elections.

The video was also shared by BJP's IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya on Sunday, who said that using such profanities and abusing Gujarat’s pride and son of the soil is "an insult to every Gujarati".

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also hit out at Arvind Kejriwal's AAP and said that the kind of language used by Italia for Prime Minister "exposes AAP and shows what is their intention."

He asserted that no Prime Minister can be called "neech admi" as "all Prime Ministers are democratically elected". 

"...And calling them neech aadmi (lowly person) is an insult to democratic process of India and parliamentary process of the country," Patra said.

Stating that AAP will face the same fate as Congress did after its leader Mani Shankar Aiyar used the same invective for Modi, he said, "Prime Minister Modi hails from Gujarat and using such remarks against him is an insult of Gujarat too."

"Everyone has seen the condition of Congress in the entire country. Arvind Kejriwal is using the exact same language today," he said.

Gujarat has been a stronghold of the BJP, where it has been in power for nearly three decades, and AAP has been trying to make inroads in the state by positioning itself as the main challenger to the saffron party.

The elections in the state are scheduled to be held later this year.

(With agency inputs)

