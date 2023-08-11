AAP MP Raghav Chadha Suspended From Rajya Sabha Amid Forged Signature Allegations

NEW DELHI: On the last day of Parliament's Monsoon Session, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday suspended AAP MP Raghav Chadha. Announcing suspension of Chafha, Dhankhar said, "Taking holistic view of the gravity of his misdemeanor, violation of rules, defined attitude and inappropriate conduct, I find it expedite invoking Rule 266 read along with Rule 256 and suspend Raghav Chadha from the service of the Council, till the Council has the benefit of the report by the Committee of Privileges."

Chadha has been accused of forging the signatures of five MPs.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday accused the BJP of running a propaganda against its Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha to end his membership from Parliament like they had done with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.



"The dictatorial Modi government has started a new trend that anyone who raises question, they will try to throttle voice by running propaganda. Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) said forgery was done. Any members name can be given for a Select Committee without their signature," AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said at a press conference here referring to the saffron party's allegation that Chadha forged the signature of five MPs.

Taking a swipe at the ruling dispensation, Singh said: "The Modi government's intention is to finish the membership of Raghav Chadha like Rahul Gandhi."

Lashing out at the BJP for accusing him of forgery, Chadha said: "The BJP's main mantra is to repeat a lie thousand times so that it becomes the truth. The BJP is running propoganda against me. They want to suppress my voice. I am not afraid of the BJP.

"Rajya Sabha runs according to the rules and according to the rule book, a member's signature or written consent is not required to propose names for a Select Committee." Chadha went on to say that "I challenge the BJP to show me that piece of paper".

"Please show me that paper on which I signed. I will give my answer before the Privileges Committee. Everything will be clear," he said, adding that very possible effort was being made to muzzle the voice of Opposition.