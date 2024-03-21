AAP Says Arvind Kejriwal To Not Resign As Delhi CM Despite Arrest By ED But Is That Feasible?

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tonight after three hours of questioning in the alleged money laundering case related to Delhi excise policy case. However, the Aam Aadmi Party leaders said that Kejriwal won't resign as the CM of Delhi and will continue to operate even from the Tihar prison. Talking to media, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi said, "Arvind Kejriwal is and will remain the Chief Minister of Delhi." She said that the AAP has made it clear from the start that Kejriwal will remain their CM even if arrested by the ED.

Arvind Kejriwal is the first sitting Chief Minister in India to be arrested. According to reports, Kejriwal continuing as Delhi CM will lead to constitutional crisis. Previously, whenever a Chief Minister was arrested, he handed over the responsibility to some other leaders. While Lalu Prasad Yadav had made his wife Rabri Devi the CM of Bihar when he was jailed, Hemant Soren resigned as the CM of Jharkhand before getting arrested formally and appointed Champai Soren as the CM.

According to a report by the NDTV, the Union Home Ministry is currently assessing the consequences of Kejriwal's decision not to resign as Delhi CM. According to the report, the Center might need to suspend or dismiss him, considering his status as a public servant. This mirrors the typical protocol for government officials who face arrest; they are promptly suspended from their duties.

Arvind Kejriwal was taken to the ED headquarters around 11 pm and he will be produced before the PMLA court around 11 am tomorrow. The ED arrested the AAP leader after over two hours of questioning. It's also likely that the ED may go for cross-examination of Kejriwal and BRS leader K Kavitha who was also arrested by the central agency a few days ago in the same case.