AAP Says Cop 'Misbehaved' With Manish Sisodia At Court; Delhi Police Dismiss Charge

AAP leader Manish Sisodia was on Tuesday produced before the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

May 23, 2023

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that a cop misbehaved with former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Rouse Avenue court, a charge that was dismissed by the police. Sisodia was on Tuesday produced before the court in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam. 

Taking to her official Twitter account, Delhi Minister Atishi posted a video and wrote, "Shocking misbehaviour by this policeman with Manish in Rouse Avenue Court. Delhi Police should suspend him immediately."

Responding to Atishi's tweet, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said, "Does the police have the right to misbehave with Manish Sisodia like this? Has the police been instructed to do this?"

Delhi Police, however, rejected the charge and said that the cop's response was in view of Sisodia's security.

"The matter of policeman misbehaving with Manish Sisodia in Rouse Avenue Court is propaganda. The policeman was holding Sisodia due to security reasons. It is against the law for an accused in judicial custody to issue statements to the media," the Delhi Police tweeted.

While talking to reporters on court premises, Manish Sisodia had reportedly lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

