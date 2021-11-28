AAP to launch ‘MCD Badlaav Campaign’ on December 2

New Delhi: With the MCD elections around the corner, the Aam Aadmi Party is preparing for a large-scale ‘MCD Badlaav Campaign’ which will be launched on December 2, party state convenor Gopal Rai said on Sunday.

The preparations for the Badlaav campaign started on November 27. A special app will be used to upload all the campaign details, Rai said. He added that an in-charge would be appointed in each division who would be responsible for conducting the MCD Badlaav Campaign.

“In view of the MCD elections, we are going to launch a big membership drive soon. In this MCD Badlaav Campaign, we will upload the data through a special app to streamline the data and for efficient work. The training for this app will be given by Pankaj Gupta Ji, Adil Ji, and Anuj Ji at the party office on November 27. Yesterday, the district teams of the Party’s State Organisation, observers, and the speaker and organization ministers from each assembly were trained at the party office on how to carry the MCD Badlaav Campaign forward,” said Rai addressing a virtual meeting.

He added, “For 4 days, between 28th November to 1st December, a planning meeting in all the Vidhan Sabha will be fixed by every Lok Sabha and District Presidents. Meetings will be held after discussion with the MLAs and other people present there. Two things have to be completed in that meeting. One, about who will be in charge of the change campaign from each of our Mandals. When I am talking about the in-charge, it is to be kept in mind that this post will be in addition to the Mandal President. They could be an office-bearer of the Legislative Assembly or a ward-level office-bearer or a Vidhansabha-level office-bearer of the Centre. Two, those who are our responsible colleagues, who are working in other positions, also have to be made in charge of the board. Their responsibility is to successfully complete the MCD change campaign.”

On December 5, teams in every division of Delhi will launch the MCD Badlaav Campaign at the ground level by placing tables. AAP National Secretary Pankaj Gupta said that their main aim is to have at least one in-charge in every division.

Gupta said, “As Gopal Ji said that we have to reach every street, every gully, and our effort is to ensure that enough people take charge and be appointed to oversee the efforts. We have to add so many people that there are about 50 names on every page in every booth. Out of them at least two people should be the ones to whom we can give responsibility. This is our aim. This time we will go ahead keeping this in mind because every time we try to access different divisions, booths get blocked. That's why Arvind Ji has given a special responsibility that we can go beyond the booth to reach even smaller groups of people. We will come up with a good name for that too. You have to take responsibility to think of a name.”

