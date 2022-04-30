हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP politics

AAP to launch 'Tiranga Shakha' to counter 'RSS Shakhas' politics of hatred': Sanjay Singh

AAP to launch &#039;Tiranga Shakha&#039; to counter &#039;RSS Shakhas&#039; politics of hatred&#039;: Sanjay Singh
Aam Aadmi Party will float 'tiranga shakhas' in Uttar Pradesh on the lines of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). (Representational image)

To counter the BJP's "politics of hatred", the Aam Aadmi Party will float 'tiranga shakhas' in Uttar Pradesh on the lines of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the party's state in-charge Sanjay Singh said on Saturday.

The AAP intends to open 10,000 'tiranga shakhas' in the next six months to educate the people of Uttar Pradesh about the saffron party's "divide and rule" policy, the Rajya Sabha MP said.

"The BJP is sponsoring politics of hatred. This is weakening the country and the Constitution. If the situation continues, India will lose its identity. It has to be saved," Singh told reporters here.

"The people of UP and the country have to be educated about the divisive policies of the BJP. For this, the party will start 'tiranga shakhas' in entire Uttar Pradesh. These will be the 'shakhas' of the RSS versus the 'shakhas' of the AAP. These will be constituted in the next six months," he said.

The party will begin appointing 'pramukhs' to the 'tiranga shakas' from July 1 and 10,000 such 'pramukhs' will be appointed, he said.

"Before the commencement of the 'tiranga shakhas', the national tri-colour will be unfurled and the Preamble of the Constitution will be read to the people so they are cautious about the divisive powers," he said.

Discussions on great personalities like Bhimrao Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh and Ashfaqullah Khan among others will be held, he specified.
Singh also said the party will contest the upcoming the urban local bodies' elections, scheduled to be held later this year, in Uttar Pradesh.

