New Delhi: An Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) treasurer Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday (August 16, 2022) wrote a letter in blood to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking permission to offer Janmashtami prayers inside the Shahi Masjid Idgah claiming it was the birthplace of Lord Krishna. ABHM national treasurer said he wants to offer prayer to the deity with local Brijwasis on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami on August 19 as it is the actual birth place of the deity is beneath the mosque, which shares a wall with the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is an avatar of Lord Hanuman and the only one who is competent to allow prayers to Lord Krishna at his actual place of birth. If the CM does not agree to my demand, then he should permit ‘ichcha mrityu’ (euthanasia),” stated Sharma in his letter written on Tuesday.

“On Janmashtami, Brijwasis (residents of Mathura) seek to offer prayers to Lord Krishna at his actual place of birth, which is not where prayers are currently offered at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. The actual birthplace of Krishna was in the jail of Kans, which is beneath the present-day Shahi Eidgah Mosque that was built by razing the temple originally built at the place exactly where Lord Krishna was born,” added Sharma.

The letter by ABHM member comes even as multiple suits related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute are in courts with Hindu petitioners claiming the mosque is built on a plot belonging to the Katra Keshav Dev Temple and it should be removed.

The Muslim side has contested this plea. “So far, Krishna worship is being performed at a place which is not exactly the His birthplace," Sharma has said in his letter, which he also released to the media.

The place where Kanha was born exists under the Shahi Masjid Idgah, he claimed. Calling Adityanath an “incarnation of Hindu God Hanuman", Sharma said he was confident the chief minister would give him the permission to offer worship inside the mosque.

If the permission is denied, Sharma said, he should be allowed to die as it is “worthless to live a life without offering obeisance to Lord Krishna exactly at his birthplace". A similar application submitted earlier in a court was rejected on August 3, 2022.

Sharma had on May 18 submitted an application in the court of Civil Judge (senior division) Jyoti Singh requesting the court to grant permission for performing Jalabhishek of Laddu Gopal (Baal Krishna) inside the Shahi Masjid Idgah.

(With agency inputs)