ABVP protesters scuffle with Kolkata Police during protest over attack on Union Minister Babul Supriyo

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday got into a scuffle with the Kolkata Police when they took to the streets to protest against the attack on Union Minister and Asansol MP Babul Supriyo during his visit to the Jadavpur University (JU). On September 19, Supriyo was heckled and manhandled by a group of students inside the university campus.

The protesters pelted stones at the police and in return the police hurled lathis.

Last week, Supriyo was shown black flags and heckled by a section of students at JU where he had gone to address a seminar organised by the ABVP. He was slapped, kicked, shoved and detained for hours by the students. He was later rescued by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

In an interview with Zee News, Supriyo had accused the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of doing nothing to save him from the violence. He also accused the Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress supremo for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

"Had Mamata Banerjee wanted and acted on time or had directed the police to enter the Jadavpur University during the mass violence, the clash would have ended at 3-3.30 pm. She didn't act for six hours while I was detained inside the campus by the radical Left protestors. She is solely responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. At around 6.30-7.00 pm, we know to know that inspite of everyone, including the Kolkata Police Commissioner, being made aware of the decision, the Police decided to not take any action, while I was being attacked by the protestors," he had said.

Accusing the JU administration of inaction, he said, "The Vice-Chancellor knew this was going to happen. But did nothing about it. I am not at all shaken by the physical assault but I'm absolutely disillusioned and disgusted with the entire administration."

Supriyo also claimed that the Jadavpur Vice-chancellor refused to call the police inside the campus, saying he didn't have the right to do so.

Thanking the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the Chancellor of the Jadavpur University, for rescuing him from the campus during the mass violence, he said, "I am really thankful to him for helping me rescuing out of the campus amidst the chaos. He immediately drove to the university escorted by a large police force after having come to know of the situation. In the process, he also faced a demonstration and got detained for almost 1.5 hours by the protestors." He also added that the protestors were not the university students but were hired goons of a pro-Naxal party.