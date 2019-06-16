Acid attack on mother-son duo over alleged dowry demand in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich: A mother-son duo suffered grievous burns after acid was thrown on them in Huzoorpur police station area of Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night. The duo was reportedly asleep outside their house when the incident happened.

The attackers had earlier on 3 June set the house of the victims on fire over alleged demand for dowry.

The mother had married her daughter to a boy belonging to a neighbouring village a couple of years ago. The groom's family demanded dowry after marriage from the victims, and started pressurising them by constantly calling at their house, reports said.

Failing to get any dowry, some unknown people came in the night and initially burnt their house down and later threw acid on them.

The victims have been admitted to the district hospital and a case had been lodged against unknown people.

This is not the first time people in Bahraich have been victims of acid attack. In April, a couple sleeping outside their house in Radhakund village was attacked with acid

It was suspected to be a matter of personal enmity between assailants and the victims.