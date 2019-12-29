Actress Manisha Koirala meets BJP MP Anil Baluni battling cancer in Mumbai

Popular cine actor Manisha Koirala met BJP MP from Uttarakhand Anil Baluni in Mumbai. Baluni has been undergoing cancer treatment at a Mumbai hospital for the past three months.

The actress who fought and survived a battle with ovarian cancer met and shared her personal experience battling the disease with the BJP lawmaker. The 49-year-old actor from Nepal spoke about how a strong will and desire to live helped her overcome the disease. She shared important information and do's and don'ts that she had undergone during and after her treatment. She also told him how her day-to-day activities were affected.

She is not the only one who has reached out to Baluni, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh too had met with the Uttarakhand leader. Singh had expressed his desire to work with Baluni to help and reach out to cancer patients. The MP was grateful for the words of encouragement and thanked him for reaching out to him.

Both Yuvraj and Manisha fought cancer and made a comeback in their respective fields.