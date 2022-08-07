AEEE Phase 2 results TODAY at amrita.edu, check time and other details here

NewsIndia
Aug 07, 2022

AEEE Phase 2 Results 2022: Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetam will declare the Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering, AEEE Phase 2 Results 2022 today, August 6. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download their AEEE results and score cards from the official website - amrita.edu, once the results are released. Candidates must note that official confirmation on the release time of AEEE results is awaited.

Candidates must note that till now, there is  Sno official confirmation on the result time. However, as mentioned in a previous report, the results are expected in the evening, around 5 pm. In case there is any official update, the information would be added here.

Councelling schedule will be released shortly after the declaration of AEEE Results 2022 is declared. Candidates may please note that as of now, the counselling schedule is only available for round 1 of the admissions process. Hence, it is not certain if there will be more rounds of counselling. The AEEE phase 1 exam was held from June 17 to 19, 2022 and the phase 2 exam was held from July 31 to August 2. 

