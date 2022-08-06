JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE: JEE Mains Session 2 Results TODAY at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check timing and more here
NTA is expected to release the JEE Mains Result 2022 on the official website jee.nta.ac.in today, scroll down for more details.
JEE Mains Result 2022 Live updates: The National Testing Agency, NTA will release the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Results 2022 for session 2 soon on the official website jee.nta.ac.in. As per the latest media reports, the JEE Main results are expected to be released today, on August 6, 2022. However, an official notice from NTA regarding JEE Main Result Date and Time is awaited.
JEE Main 2022 Answer Key
Students must notice that the NTA has already released the JEE Main answer key on August 3. Candidates were also provided the window to raise their objections against the answer key till August 5 on the NTA official website jee.nta.ac.in.
