After Bihar Assembly election 2020, BJP and JD(U) win local body polls in these places

After registering victory in Bihar Assembly election 2020, BJP and JDU have won local body polls in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. The elections for Daman District Panchayat, Daman Municiplaity, Diu District Panchayat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli District Panchayat and Silvassa Municipality were held on November 8.

As per the results declared by election officials, BJP has managed to retained power in Daman Municipality and has won Daman District Panchayat election. It is to be noted that Congress was in power in Daman Zila Panchayat in coalition with some independent candidates since 2015.

In Daman Municipality, BJP has won 11 out of 15 wards, Congress managed to win just one ward while three wards were won by independent candidates.

In Daman District Panchayat, the BJP won 10 seats while the Independent candidates emerge victorious on six seats. Of the eight seats in Diu district panchayat, the BJP grabbed five and Independent candidates won three seats.

In Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the main contest was between BJP and JD(U), which was backed by Independent MP Mohan Delkar. JD(U) performed very well in the local body polls and won 17 out of 20 seats. The Congress which was in power here since 2015 failed to open its account, while the . BJP won three seats.

In Silvassa Municipality, BJP won 9 out of 15 seats to remain in power. It is to be noted that JD(U) had not fielded its candidate in Daman and Diu.