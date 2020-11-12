Nitish Kumar likely to take oath as 7th time Bihar Chief Minister after Diwali on November 16

Patna: After National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered a victory in the Bihar assembly elections, it is almost certain that Nitish Kumar would sit in the Chief Minister`s chair once again.

The new government will likely be formed after Diwali, it is possible that that Nitish Kumar will take the chief ministerial take oath on November 16.

This will be seventh time Nitish Kumar will become the Chief Minister of the state. The JDU's core committee held a meeting with BJP leaders last night to discuss government formation formula.

Nitish Kumar is likely to go to the party office today and may address the media today.

After the ruling alliance's victory, Nitish Kumar took to Twitter to thank the people of the state and he also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his co-operation.

Kumar is on course to becoming the longest-serving chief minister of the state after he assumes his new term. He will send his resignation to the governor since his current tenure expires at the end of November.

The JD(U) chief is expected to get the full backing of all constituents of the NDA, including the BJP, which has outperformed his party in the assembly elections. The BJP secured 74 seats while the JD (U) managed only 143.

In addition, the NDA in Bihar includes former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM(S) and Bollywood technician-turned-politician Mukesh Sahni's VIP which have won four seats each.