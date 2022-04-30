Noida: Two days after a man died in Nodia’s Gardens Galleria Mall in a reported brawl, the Excise Department has asked all the pub and bar owners in the area not to employ bouncers.

This comes just days after a 30-year-old man reportedly died after getting assaulted during a fight between seven employees of a private firm and pub staffers at a Sector 38-A pub in Noida.

Interestingly, employing bouncers at pubs and bars is not legal.

"Employing bouncers for the security of pubs and bars is illegal. In case of an emergency, the police should be called at the earliest. We will have to cancel licences if the owners don’t abide by this rule,” said Rakesh Bahadur Singh, district excise officer.

This apart, the department has also directed the establishments to submit an affidavit along with the details of all their employees.

We have asked all pubs and bars to submit an affidavit on a ₹100 stamp paper with the name and contact details of all employees, including barmen, waiters, managers, and other staff. We will get their police verification done,” Singh added.

The excise department has also asked the pubs and bars to make it mandatory that the rules related to drinking and driving be displayed at their establishments.

According to officer Singh, the police monitoring and vigilance have been increased in the area, which is home to at least 20 bars and pubs, which regularly serve alcohol.

About the brawl incident, the excise department has already cancelled the license of the bar whose staff allegedly got involved in the fight that killed a 30-year-old man in Noida.

