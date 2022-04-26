Noida: Brawl breaks out in Gardens Galleria mall, claims a life

New Delhi: A man died in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida after a brawl broke out in Gardens Galleria mall in Sector 39 on Monday (April 25) night.

The incident occurred around 11:00 pm on Monday wherein some people partying at a bar in Gardens Galleria got involved in a fight with the staff working there over the issue of money. The man identified as Brijesh Rai, son of Shrikant Rai, was severely wounded in the fight and later succumbed to his injuries.

30-year-old Brajesh, who hailed from Bihar’s Hasanpura village, was admitted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead by a doctor. The Noida police has registered an FIR in the matter and an investigation is underway. Some people involved in the quarrel have also been taken into custody for inquiry.