After COVID-19 vaccines, Bharat Biotech ventures into processed organic food business

Hyderabad: Makers of blockbuster vaccines, Covaxin included, Bharat Biotech has now ventured into the processed organic foods business with their new start-up ``Ella Foods.''

A brain child of Dr.Krishna Ella, Chairman & Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, ``Ella Foods'' is created under a public-private model through patented formulations and processing wherein the ingredients and raw materials are directly sourced from farmers.

Around 15 products- spices like red chill, turmeric, pepper powder, healthy snacks like almonds, cashews, instant upma, turmeric latte drink, different varieties of pickles and unpolished rice are being offered.

Presently available only on online platforms, the products are pickles in low sodium, cryogenic and sugar free beverages, microbial free rice, microbial free seasonings, microbial free spices, probiotic instant foods.

This particular start-up is being nurtured by Dr. Jalachari Ella, daughter of Dr.Krishna Ella & Suchitra Ella.

``The passion became a driving force that made way for our innovations such as the world's first cryogenically ground and cold pasteurised spices. We also offer a patented low sodium formulation and gamma-irradiated products for providing 99.9 % protection against microbes for safer consumption,'' says Dr. Jalachari Ella, director of Ella Foods.

Ella Foods' research, development and production facilities located in Malur, Karnataka, has BRC ( Bank Realisation Certificate ), and is gamma irradiation certified and USFDA ( United States Food & Drug Administration ) registered. The plant also has state-of-the-art GMP ( Good Manufacturing Practice ) supporting cryogenic technology.

Positioning itself as India's first ever integrated facility with Packhouse, hot water treatment, ripening chambers and cold storage, the start-up owns a fully automated SCADA ( Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition ) system and is also HACCP ( Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point ) certified.

``All our foods are tested in advanced labs. These practices instilled in our facilities allow zero human contact, thereby meeting global standards in food safety and hygiene,'' adds Dr. Jalachari Ella.

Introduced online on Flipkart, Amazon India, Ella foods products are being sold in United States, United Kingdom and Australia. The start-up also plans to launch its products in retail stores soon.

The global organic food market was valued at $ 167.85 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $ 368.94 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 16.5 %.

