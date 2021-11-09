हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Travellers planning short trip from Maharashtra to Karnataka no longer need RT-PCR

Those who visit for two days or less need not produce negative Covid-19 test report. 

Travellers planning short trip from Maharashtra to Karnataka no longer need RT-PCR
Representational Image

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Tuesday exempted visitors from neighbouring Maharashtra from producing negative RT-PCR test report while on short trips.

Those who visit for two days or less need not produce negative Covid-19 test report. The decision by the Health department has been taken in the wake of decline in Covid cases in both the states, sources said.

However, the visitors must have been administered with both the doses of Covid vaccination and should follow Covid protocols. This will apply to travellers who arrive by bus, rail and air for a couple of days in Karnataka.

The visitors should not have any symptoms and carry a self declaration form with them. Thermal scanning on their arrival is a must as per the directives of the health department, they said.

The decision was taken in the recently held State Advisory Committee Meeting on Covid-19.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 restrictionsRT-PCR testKarnataka
Next
Story

India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancies announced for Postal Assistant, Postman, MTS for Northeast circle, check details

Must Watch

PT7M25S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Nov 09, 2021