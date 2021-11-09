हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hyderabad airport

CISF seizes Saudi Riyals worth Rs12.86 lakh at Hyderabad Airport

On suspicion, the suspect was diverted to the random checking point for thorough checking of his luggage. On checking his luggage through the X-BIS machine, the CISF personnel noticed a suspicious image inside his handbag.

New Delhi: The CISF surveillance and intelligence of Hyderabad airport on Monday (November 8) morning, on the basis of behaviour detection,  noticed suspicious activities of a passenger while entering into the terminal building.

The passenger identified as Mr. Syed Khalid (Indian), aged about 36 years was bound for Dubai by flydubai Airlines flight No.FZ-440 (STD 1020 hrs), CISF stated in a press release.

On suspicion, the suspect was diverted to the random checking point for thorough checking of his luggage. On checking his luggage through the X-BIS machine, the CISF personnel noticed a suspicious image inside his handbag.

On physical checking of his handbag, 65000/- Saudi Riyals worth approximately INR.12,86,000/- found concealed inside the pockets of his clothes kept inside his handbag. The message was passed to Senior Officers of CISF and Customs Officials.

Later, the said passenger along with the detected foreign currency worth INR 12.86 lakh was handed over to Customs Officials for further action in the matter.

