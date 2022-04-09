हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar

After rejection in love, Bihar girl consumes poison with 5 others, three die

According to police, one of the girls was involved in a one-sided affair with a man and consumed poison after her marriage proposal was rejected by the boy.

After rejection in love, Bihar girl consumes poison with 5 others, three die
Representational image

New Delhi: In a shocking incident reported in Bihar’s Aurangabad, six girls consumed poison after one of the girls’ marriage proposals was rejected by her lover, three of them have died, said an official on Saturday.

According to police, one of the girls was involved in a one-sided affair with a man and consumed poison after her marriage proposal was rejected by the boy. other five girls also followed her actions. 

About the incident, Kantesh Kumar Mishra, SP of Aurangabad said: "One of the girls was in love with her brother`s brother-in-law.

"On Friday, that girl along with five of her friends went to the boy and proposed marriage to him. The boy turned down her proposal after which they returned home. But the dejected girl consumed a poisonous substance in the evening. The five other girls who were following her also consumed the same,” the officer added.

The incident took place in a village that falls under the Kasma police station in Aurangabad.

Three of the girls are stated to be "critical" in Gaya`s Magadh medical college.

As per the police, the girls were immediately rushed to Aurangabad Sadar hospital where three of them succumbed, while the others were referred to Magadh medical college for better treatment in Gaya.

Following the incident, the situation is tense in the village, where the Area Circle officers and SHO are camping to avoid any untoward incident.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BiharSuicideBihar newsBihar girls consume poisonAurangabad
Next
Story

ECIL Recruitment 2022: Two days left to apply for 1,625 vacancies for Jr Technician posts on ecil.co.in, details here

Must Watch

PT17M38S

Pakistan Political Crisis Update: Parliament security tightened for no-confidence motion