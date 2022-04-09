After rejection in love, Bihar girl consumes poison with 5 others, three die

New Delhi: In a shocking incident reported in Bihar’s Aurangabad, six girls consumed poison after one of the girls’ marriage proposals was rejected by her lover, three of them have died, said an official on Saturday.

According to police, one of the girls was involved in a one-sided affair with a man and consumed poison after her marriage proposal was rejected by the boy. other five girls also followed her actions.

About the incident, Kantesh Kumar Mishra, SP of Aurangabad said: "One of the girls was in love with her brother`s brother-in-law.

"On Friday, that girl along with five of her friends went to the boy and proposed marriage to him. The boy turned down her proposal after which they returned home. But the dejected girl consumed a poisonous substance in the evening. The five other girls who were following her also consumed the same,” the officer added.

The incident took place in a village that falls under the Kasma police station in Aurangabad.

Three of the girls are stated to be "critical" in Gaya`s Magadh medical college.

As per the police, the girls were immediately rushed to Aurangabad Sadar hospital where three of them succumbed, while the others were referred to Magadh medical college for better treatment in Gaya.

Following the incident, the situation is tense in the village, where the Area Circle officers and SHO are camping to avoid any untoward incident.

