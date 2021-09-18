After Supreme Court’s nod, Kerala to hold Class 11 exams from September 24

New Delhi: The Kerala government on Saturday (September 18) announced that Class 11 examinations will be held from September 24 to October 18.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty said strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols will be followed during the exams. "The exams for Higher Secondary students will start on September 24 and will end on October 18. The Vocational higher secondary exams will however end on October 13. There will be a gap of one to five days between the exams," he said in a statement.

The development comes a day after the Supreme Court allowed the Kerala government to hold physical exams for Class 11. The apex court had said it was satisfied with the steps being taken by the state government to ensure that no untoward situation is faced by students. "We are convinced by the explanation offered by the state and trust authorities will take all precautions and necessary steps so that no untoward situation is faced by students who are of tender age and appearing for the proposed examination,” the Supreme court said.

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in an affidavit had told the apex court, "In many areas, internet connection or mobile data are not available. These students will never be able to write online examinations.”

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar had dismissed an appeal filed by lawyer Rasoolshan A, challenging a Kerala High Court order refusing to interfere with the state government's decision to hold offline exams.

Meanwhile, Kerala logged 19,352 new coronavirus infections and 143 deaths, as per data on Saturday. This pushed the total cases tally to 44,88,840 and the death toll to 23,439. The active cases reached 1,80,842, out of which 13.2 per cent are in hospitals. Kerala Health minister Veena George in a release said, "Out of those who were found infected today, 96 reached the state from outside, while 18,114 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 1,038 are yet to be traced. 77 health workers are also among the infected.”

(With agency inputs)

