Amravati chemist killed for supporting Nupur Sharma? NIA to probe case

Mumbai: On June 21, a 54-year-old chemist was killed in Maharashtra’s Amravati district. Reports claimed that he was murdered for his Facebook post supporting Nupur Sharma. Now, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the probe into the killing of shop owner Umesh Kolhe. "MHA has handed over the investigation of the case relating to the barbaric killing of Umesh Kolhe in Amravati Maharashtra on 21st June to NIA. The conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organisations & international linkages would be thoroughly investigated," the Office of the Home Minister of India tweeted.

"Six people arrested so far and have been sent to police custody. They've been booked under IPC sec 302 (murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 34," said Vikram Sali, DCP Amravati on Amravati murder. "Prima facie, it seems to be the case," he was quoted by ANI as saying when asked if the reason is his social media post on Nupur Sharma.

The police complaint was filed by Sanket, Umesh's son. Talking to Indian Express, Sanket said that the murder happened when Umesh was returning home on his two-wheeler from his shop on June 21 night. Sanket and his wife were on another two-wheeler following him. On the way, Umesh was reportedly stopped by two men who stabbed him and fled the spot. Umesh was taken to a hospital but died during his treatment.

This development comes as a worry for the country which saw a brutal murder of a tailor, Kanahaiya Lal, in Udaipur over a social media post supporting Nupur Sharma. Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed by two cleaver-wielding men - Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad - who posted a grisly video of the crime online. Both the main accused were arrested in Rajsamand hours later. On Saturday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took custody of the two men.

The assailants identified themselves in the video as Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad. In the video, Riyaz was seen attacking 47-year-old Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghouse, recorded the crime on his mobile phone. The victim reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP leader who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad. Riyaz and Ghouse were arrested from Bhim in the Rajsamand district. Kanhaiya Lal was cremated on Wednesday in Udaipur in the presence of a large number of people who raised slogans demanding capital punishment for the accused. His last rites were performed amidst heavy police security.

