New Delhi: Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders, who courted controversy for supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma who made controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad, has come up with another explosive comment. Wilders was being trolled after supporting Sharma and many people asked him when 'going to criticise Hinduism'.

In one of his latest tweets, Wilders wrote, "Cultural relativism is a misleading concept. People are equal but cultures are not. A culture based on humanity and freedom is always better than a culture based on intolerance and submission. Therefore I respect Hinduism a million times more than Islam."



Cultural relativism is a misleading concept. People are equal but cultures are not. A culture based on humanity and freedom is always better than a culture based on intolerance and submission. Therefore I respect Hinduism a million times more than Islam. #IsupportNupurSharma — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) June 13, 2022



Geert Wilders, who is known for repeatedly taking a tough stance against Islamic extremism in his country, had extended his support to the BJP leader after she made controversial comments about Prophet Muhammed during a TV debate. The Dutch politician took it to Twitter and shared multiple screenshots of threats. “So this is what I get supporting the brave #NupurSharma. Hundreds of death threats. It makes me even more determined and proud of supporting her. For evil may never win. Never. #IsupportNupurSharma,” he said in a tweet.

The screenshots Wilders posted on Twitter contained vulgar threat messages and even indicated a desire to assassinate him.

Earlier, on June 6, he claimed that Nupur Sharma gave the right information. India should stand in her support. Wilders in a tweet, that supported Nupur Sharma’s controversial comments, has said, “It is ridiculous that Arab and Islamic countries are angered by Indian politician Nupur Sharma’s statement for speaking the truth about Prophet Muhammad who indeed married Aisha when she was six years old and consumed the marriage when she was nine. Why does India apologize?” The Dutch politician and member of the Legislature of the Netherlands, Geert Wilders, posted a series of tweets in support of the statement.

Also Read: Nupur Sharma Comment Row: Where is 'SHE', whose remarks on Prophet created nationwide furore?

What did Nupur Sharma say?

During a TV debate, Nupur Sharma allegedly made communal comments against Prophet Muhammad, that created furore across the nation and even world. Her comments drew sharp criticism from the Muslim countries and BJP also suspended her after controversial comments. Protests took place across the country and some even got violent. In Ranchi (Jharkhand), two people were killed and many including security personnel were critically injured as violent protests rocked the city. UP Police have arrested more than 130 people from six districts of the state after people pelted stones at police personnel in Prayagraj and Saharanpur and protests broke out after Friday prayers. Kolkata also saw massive protests against Sharma.