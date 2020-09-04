After video of a couple being harassed goes viral, Delhi Police arrests two people

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested two persons for harassing a copule in outer Delhi`s Paschim Vihar. The matter came to light after a viral video was brought to the notice of senior police officers in which two men in a car were seen drinking and misbehaving with the couple.

According to the complainant, Akshit Nanda, on Wednesday night he along with his wife were harassed by two men, Nanda recorded the video and later posted it on Twitter which then went viral.

He was traced and contacted on phone by the police and thereafter his statement was recorded. Subsequently, a case was registered under the relevant sections of IPC and an investigation was taken up.

"A video is viral on Twitter in which two persons are seen drinking in a car, misbehaving and threatening a couple on the outer ring road falling in Delhi`s Paschim Vihar east area. The accused have been arrested and the car, which was used for obstructing the way of the complainant, seized," said a senior police officer.

The two accused have been identified as Karan Chopra and Satpreet Singh, both residents of Paschim Vihar, Delhi.