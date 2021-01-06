Agitating farmer unions will arrive at solution after discussion: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday (January 6) said that protesting farmer unions will understand the idea behind bringing laws for reforms in the agricultural sector and actively arrive at a solution after discussion.

Tomar told reporters, "We're committed to the welfare of farmers. We meet those who're supporting the laws and those opposing it. I am sure that farmers unions who are agitating will think about the welfare of farmers and actively arrive at a solution."

On Tuesday, farmer unions hinted at intensifying their protest against contentious agriculture laws as the deadlock prevails after several rounds of talks with the Centre. The farmer unions said that they would boycott the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies in National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Shiv Sena today flayed the BJP-led Central government for doing politics over farmers` protest, adding that the government at the Centre does not want to resolve farmers` issues and is playing "meeting-meeting" with them.

Through its mouthpiece Saamna, the Shiv Sena said so far 50 farmers have lost their lives on the borders of freezing Delhi, and yet they are not ready to back out without the laws being repealed.

"Despite eight rounds of discussion between the farmers and the Union ministers, if there is no result. The government has no interest in it. The government is doing politics and the farmers` movement has to continue," the party said, adding "It is freezing in Delhi. It has also been raining for the last three days. Water has entered the tents of the farmers and their clothes and beds are wet. Yet the farmers are not ready to back out. Farmers are determined to get the agriculture law repealed."

Shiv Sena further said in the eyes of the government, farmers` sacrifice has no value, and added Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have intervened to resolve the issue."If the government had a soul then the agriculture law would be repealed and this game played with the lives of farmers would have stopped immediately," it added.

Swaraj India`s Yogendra Yadav told ANI that `tractor march` will be held on January 7 at all borders of Delhi.

Farmers have been protesting at the gates of Delhi since November 26 last year against the newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With Agency Inputs)