Bihar under fire in protest against the recruitment of contractual troops in the 'Agneepath' Project. Protests are going on in different parts of Bihar. Protesters set a train on fire. A bus was also allegedly vandalised. In this situation, the railways cancelled 22 trains. Six more trains have been diverted.

Agneepath Scheme Protest: List of Train Cancelled

13250 Bhabhua Road-Patna Expeas

12567 Saharsa-Patna Express

12568 Patna-Saharsa Express

15283 Manihari-Jayanagar Express

03203 Patna-DDU Memu Passenger Special

03227 Danapur-Raghunathpur Memu Passenger Special

03278 Raghunathpur-Patna Memu Passenger Special

05243 Saharsa-Samastipur Passenger Special

05275 Saharsa-Samastipur Passenger Special

05257 Muzaffarpur Narkatiaganj Passenger Special

03373 Patna-Gaya Passenger Special

03340 Gaya-Patna Passenger Special

03365 Patna-Gaya Passenger Special

03338 Gaya-Patna Passenger Special

05548 Saharsa-Lahreyasa Passenger Special

05547 Lahariyasara-Saharsa Passenger Special

05287 Muzaffarpur-Rajrabhada Passenger Special

05587 Joyrayasa-Joyrayasa Passenger Special

05547 Lahariyasa-Saharsa Passenger Special

05287 Muzaffarpur-Rajrabhada Passenger Special

05287 Muzaffarpur-Raxaul Passenger Special

Six more trains have also been diverted to Danapur division.

Protests against the Agneepath project spread to areas like Buxar, Nawada, Chhapra, Begusarai, Ara, Munger, Jehanabad on Thursday. Slogans were raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Along with the railways, the national highway was also blocked. There have also been incidents of burning of tyres, stone pelting, vandalism of cars and trains. Clashes reportedly broke out when the Nitish Kumar's police tried to stop the protesters. Several protesters were injured in Ara and Jehanabad by batons and tear gas.

Protest Against Agneepath Scheme: The Real Reason

The Agneepath project was announced by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday. Under the scheme, young people in the age group of 17-21 years will be able to join three branches of the armed forces (land, navy and air force) on a monthly contract of Rs 30-45,000 for four years. They will be called 'Agneeveer'. A maximum of 25 per cent of that batch of 'Agneeveer' will be inducted into the Army by the end of the fourth year on the basis of vacancies and qualifications in the Army. The rest will be sent with Rs 11-12 lakh in hand to retire. There will be no pension.